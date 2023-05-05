GENEVA — The World Health Organization said Friday that COVID-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency, marking a symbolic end to the devastating coronavirus pandemic that triggered once-unthinkable lockdowns, upended economies and killed millions of people worldwide.

The announcement, made more than three years after WHO declared the coronavirus an international crisis, offers a coda to a pandemic that stirred fear and suspicion, hand-wringing and finger-pointing across the globe.

The U.N. health agency's officials said that even though the emergency phase was over, the pandemic hasn't ended, noting recent spikes in cases in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

WHO says thousands of people are still dying from the virus every week, and millions of others are suffering from debilitating, long-term effects.

"It's with great hope that I declare COVID-19 over as a global health emergency," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"That does not mean COVID-19 is over as a global health threat," he said, adding he wouldn't hesitate to reconvene experts to assess the situation should a new variant "put our world in peril."

Tedros said the pandemic had been on a downward trend for more than a year, acknowledging that most countries have already returned to life before COVID-19.

He bemoaned the damage that COVID-19 had done to the global community, saying the pandemic had shattered businesses, exacerbated political divisions, led to the spread of misinformation and plunged millions into poverty.

The political fallout in some countries was swift and unforgiving. Some pundits say missteps by President Donald Trump in his administration's response to the pandemic had a role in his losing reelection bid in 2020. The United States saw the deadliest outbreak of any country in the world — where more than 1 million people died.

Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO's emergencies chief, said it was incumbent on heads of states and other leaders to negotiate a wide-ranging pandemic treaty to decide how future health threats should be faced.

Ryan said that some of the scenes witnessed during COVID-19, when people resorted to "bartering for oxygen canisters," fought to get into emergency rooms and died in parking lots because they couldn't get treated, must never be repeated.

When the U.N. health agency first declared the coronavirus to be an international crisis on Jan. 30, 2020, it hadn't yet been named COVID-19 and there were no major outbreaks beyond China.

More than three years later, the virus has caused an estimated 764 million cases globally and about 5 billion people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

In the U.S., the public health emergency declaration made regarding COVID-19 is set to expire on May 11, when wide-ranging measures to support the pandemic response, including vaccine mandates, will end. Many other countries, including Germany, France and Britain, dropped most of their provisions against the pandemic last year.

When Tedros declared COVID-19 to be an emergency in 2020, he said his greatest fear was the virus' potential to spread in countries with weak health systems.

In fact, some of the countries that suffered the worst COVID-19 death tolls were previously judged to be the best-prepared for a pandemic, including the U.S. and Britain. According to WHO data, the number of deaths reported in Africa account for just 3% of the global total.

WHO doesn't "declare" pandemics, but first used the term to describe the outbreak in March 2020, when the virus had spread to every continent except Antarctica, long after many other scientists had said a pandemic was already underway.

WHO is the only agency mandated to coordinate the world's response to acute health threats, but the organization faltered repeatedly as the coronavirus unfolded.

In January 2020, WHO publicly applauded China for its supposed speedy and transparent response, even though recordings of private meetings obtained by The Associated Press showed top officials were frustrated at the country's lack of cooperation.

WHO also recommended against mask-wearing for the public for months, a mistake many health officials say cost lives.

Numerous scientists also slammed WHO's reluctance to acknowledge that COVID-19 was frequently spread in the air and by people without symptoms, criticizing the agency's lack of strong guidance to prevent such exposure.

Tedros was a vociferous critic of rich countries who hoarded the limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccines, warning that the world was on the brink of a "catastrophic moral failure" by failing to share shots with poor countries.

Most recently, WHO has struggled to investigate the origins of the coronavirus, a challenging scientific endeavour that has also become politically fraught.

After a weeks-long visit to China, WHO released a report in 2021 concluding that COVID-19 most likely jumped into humans from animals, dismissing the possibility that it originated in a lab as "extremely unlikely."

But the U.N. agency backtracked the following year, saying "key pieces of data" were still missing and that it was premature to rule out that COVID-19 might have ties to a lab.

Tedros lamented that the catastrophic toll of COVID-19 could have been avoided.

"We have the tools and the technologies to prepare for pandemics better, to detect them earlier, to respond to them faster," Tedros said, without citing missteps by WHO specifically.

"Lives were lost that should not have been. We must promise ourselves and our children and grandchildren that we will never make those mistakes again."

A timeline of COVID-19, from outbreak to 1 million dead Americans A timeline of COVID-19, from outbreak to 1 million dead Americans Dec. 30, 2019: Chinese doctor sounds the alarm Jan. 4, 2020: WHO starts tracking illnesses in Wuhan Jan. 13, 2020: Virus spreads to other countries Jan. 30, 2020: WHO declares a Public Health Emergency, Trump suspends entry from China Feb. 11, 2020: The disease gets a new name Feb. 23, 2020: Italy's COVID-19 case numbers explode March 11, 2020: WHO declares COVID-19 a global pandemic March 13, 2020: Trump declares a national emergency March 15, 2020: Europe shuts down March 24, 2020: Tokyo Summer Olympics postponed March 25, 2020: US government announces $2 trillion aid plan March 26, 2020: Record unemployment filings in US March 27, 2020: The majority of Americans are put under lockdown April 2, 2020: More than 1 million confirmed cases worldwide April 5, 2020: First animal in US tests positive for the virus April 19, 2020: Nursing homes represent a disproportionate amount of COVID-19 deaths April 20, 2020: Protests to reopen the country erupt across America April 23, 2020: President signs off on $484 billion small-business stimulus bill July 23, 2020: US passes 4 million cases nationwide Aug. 26, 2020: Abbott antigen test approved Sept. 16, 2020: CDC releases vaccination playbook Oct. 2, 2020: COVID-19 reaches the White House Nov. 4, 2020: US passes 100,000 new cases in one day Nov. 9, Nov. 16, 2020: Preliminary vaccine clinical trial data released Dec. 8, 2020: Joe Biden announces 100-day plan to combat the pandemic Dec. 11, 2020: FDA grants emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine Dec. 18: Emergency authorization for Moderna vaccine Dec. 27, 2020: Trump signs second stimulus package Dec. 29, 2020: First B.1.1.7 case detected in the US Jan. 19, 2021: US deaths reach 400,000 on Trump's last day Jan. 20-21, 2021: Biden takes office, issues executive orders Jan. 25, Jan. 28, 2021: New coronavirus variants from Brazil and South Africa reported in the US Jan. 29: Johnson & Johnson releases vaccine trial results Feb. 1, 2021: More Americans vaccinated than tested positive Feb. 9, 2021: WHO task force examines virus origins Feb. 12, 2021: CDC releases new guidance on school reopenings Feb. 21, 2021: 500,000 Americans dead from COVID-19 Feb. 27, 2021: Johnson & Johnson vaccine authorized by FDA March 2, 2021: States begin lifting mask restrictions, opening 100% June 1, 2021: The Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S. Aug. 18, 2021: The CDC announces a new Center for Forecasting and Outbreak Analytics October 2021: Global supply chain issues become a hot topic in anticipation of upcoming holidays Nov. 2, 2021: The CDC recommends that children aged 5-11 years receive the Pfizer pediatric vaccine against COVID-19 Nov. 29, 2021: The CDC recommends that anyone over 18 years old receive a booster six months after their final dose Dec. 28, 2021: Omicron overtakes Delta as the dominant COVID-19 variant in the U.S. January 2022: Record house-value growth reported during 2021 Jan. 31, 2022: The FDA approves the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in people age 18 and older April 18, 2022: TSA declares it will no longer be enforcing mask mandates on airplanes May 12, 2022: Biden marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.