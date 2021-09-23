Who is Daniel Robinson? The 24-year-old geologist has been missing for months in Arizona desert

A 24-year-old has been missing in the Arizona desert for months, officials said.

Daniel Robinson left a job site on June 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, the Buckeye Police Department said. Robinson didn’t tell anyone where he was going or why he left, the Arizona Republic reported.

Since his disappearance, officials said they have scoured more than 70 square miles. In July, they found his Jeep in a ravine with the airbags deployed. His cell phone, wallet and other personal items were found in the Jeep, according to police.

Days later, they found a human skull.

“On July 31, 2021, a human skull was located in an area south of where the Jeep had been recovered,” Buckeye officials said in a Sept. 16 news release. “It was later determined the remains do not belong to Daniel.”

Since finding the human skull, officials haven’t found any other human remains during their search. Police didn’t say whose skull they found.

“Buckeye Police continue to analyze evidence and explore leads,” officials said. “Anyone with information that can help solve this case and bring closure to the Robinson family is urged to call the Buckeye Police Department non-emergency number 623-349-6400.”