Who is Daniel Robinson? The 24-year-old geologist has been missing for months in Arizona desert

A 24-year-old has been missing in the Arizona desert for months, officials said.
Daniel Robinson left a job site on June 23 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, the Buckeye Police Department said. Robinson didn’t tell anyone where he was going or why he left, the Arizona Republic reported.
Since his disappearance, officials said they have scoured more than 70 square miles. In July, they found his Jeep in a ravine with the airbags deployed. His cell phone, wallet and other personal items were found in the Jeep, according to police.
Days later, they found a human skull.
“On July 31, 2021, a human skull was located in an area south of where the Jeep had been recovered,” Buckeye officials said in a Sept. 16 news release. “It was later determined the remains do not belong to Daniel.”
Update on search for Daniel Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Di49c6YY3S— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyeAZPD) September 17, 2021
Since finding the human skull, officials haven’t found any other human remains during their search. Police didn’t say whose skull they found.
“Buckeye Police continue to analyze evidence and explore leads,” officials said. “Anyone with information that can help solve this case and bring closure to the Robinson family is urged to call the Buckeye Police Department non-emergency number 623-349-6400.”
Gabby Petito case brings national attention to Robinson’s disappearance
While local authorities have been searching for Robinson for months, his disappearance has been getting more national attention than ever before.
After officials said they found remains they believe to be missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, people on social media started drawing attention to Robinson’s disappearance.
“I’m shaking reading about the discovery of Gabby Petito’s body in Wyoming,” journalist Shayla Davis said Sunday on Twitter. “While we’re watching this case unfold, please take 5 seconds to read about Daniel Robinson, a geologist who went missing in the desert outside Buckeye three months ago. His father is still looking for him.”
Robinson’s father, David, also told AZ Family he was feeling a “sudden movement” for his son’s search efforts after Petito’s suspected remains were found.
“I’ve been up all night, emailing, texting, reaching out to whoever,” his father told the news outlet on Monday. “Just seeing all of a sudden movement, it’s a good feeling.”
Police said Robinson is 5’8” and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and black eyes, and is missing his right forearm and hand.
