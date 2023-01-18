Who killed the monsignor? Listen to the new season of the Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles podcast

Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles is a true crime podcast that pairs dramatic readings of articles with interviews conducted with journalists who covered the stories.

For this set of episodes we're looking at a multi-part series from the Buffalo News Watchdog Team of Lou Michel, Dan Herbeck, and Mike McAndrew that launches Friday, Jan. 20, about a decades old murder of a Catholic Priest. The homicide went unsolved amid vague rumors of a cover-up.

Before that series kicks off, though, we want to set the stage with Dan Herbeck's article from 2018 which acts as something of a primer for the series:

"Late Edition: Crime Beat Chronicles" is a product of Lee Enterprises. It is produced and edited by Chris Lay, with interviews produced and recorded by Nat Cardona.

