 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Who were tornados' victims? Here are their stories

  • 0

What caused the devastating tornadoes over the weekend?

A longtime florist in Tennessee who recently "started on her new adventure" as an airport security worker. An Amazon warehouse worker in Illinois who was an outdoorsman and avid motorcycle rider. A Kentucky judge known for his common sense. A "typical" grandmother from Missouri.

These were among the dozens of people killed during Friday night's tornadoes that ripped through five states in the Midwest and South. There were dozens of confirmed deaths in Arkansas, Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee, but those numbers were expected to rise. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday at least 64 had died in his state alone.

Here are some of the people who perished during the tornadoes.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News