 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight AP

Who, why and what's next? What to know about the Jan. 6 witnesses held in contempt

  • 0
Capitol Breach Contempt

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets  Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. From left are Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., and Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md. 

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several witnesses sought by the Jan. 6 committee investigating the insurrection at the Capitol are being held in contempt of Congress for failing to cooperate with the probe of the deadly 2021 attack, when Donald Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of Joe Biden's election.

All of those facing contempt were in Trump's inner circle and are defying subpoenas or refusing to cooperate, setting up a constitutional showdown on the ability of Congress to conduct oversight.

The House votes to hold the witnesses in contempt do not carry the force of prosecution, but they serve as referrals to the Department of Justice to consider charges. So far, the Justice Department has issued one indictment.

Most of the witnesses are claiming executive privilege from their White House work, though such claims have limits. The Supreme Court earlier this year rejected a bid by Trump to withhold documents from the committee.

Here is a look at which Trump figures have been held in contempt by the Jan. 6 panel, the reasons they are refusing to cooperate and what's next.

People are also reading…

***

PHOTO ARCHIVE

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Police believe at least five shooters were involved in the mass shooting in downtown Sacramento last weekend and that it was gang-related violence. The Sacramento police department says there was a gunfight between at least two groups of men. Six people were killed in the bloodshed and 12 were wounded. The injured include two brothers who have been taken into custody in connection with the massacre. No one has been charged with homicide yet. At least two people remain hospitalized with gunshot wounds. Authorities credit evidence and tips provided by the public for their break in the investigation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Police bodycam footage shows crying puppies rescued from house fire in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News