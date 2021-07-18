Who's in? California recall candidate list draws confusion

Paffrath said he plans to sue after he was denied being allowed to list himself as Kevin “Meet Kevin" Paffrath on the ballot, which includes his YouTube name. He noted another candidate was cleared to run as Chauncey “Slim” Killens, who lists himself as a retired correctional officer.

No Democrat with political stature decided to run. Polls have shown Newsom well positioned to win. But should he lose in an upset, there would be no established Democrat among replacement candidates, potentially opening the way for a Republican to take the seat.

Voters will be sent a ballot with two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, and who should replace him. If more than half of voters say “yes" to the first question, then whoever on the list of potential replacements gets the most votes is the new governor of the nation’s most populous state. With numerous candidates and no clear front-runner, it’s possible the someone could win with less than 25% of the votes.

The push to oust Newsom is largely rooted in frustration with long-running school and business closures during the pandemic that overturned daily life for millions of Californians. But many voters aren't paying attention, and there were no new candidates who emerged Saturday who appeared to have the potential to reorder the trajectory of the race.