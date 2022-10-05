Why are reports of anxiety, especially among young people, spiking? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 58: Last month, a task force recommended anxiety screenings for all adults, even those without symptoms. The hosts look at what's behind the rise in cases and why it seems to be affecting young adults most of all.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
Historical language records reveal a surge of cognitive distortions in recent decades, by Johan Bollen
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
