Why are so many boys and men struggling? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 59: The new book by Richard Reeves, “Of Boys and Men: Why the Modern Male Is Struggling, Why It Matters, and What to Do about It” is getting a lot of attention. In it, the author, who is the father of three sons, writes:

“Boys and men are struggling. Profound economic and social changes of recent decades have many losing ground in the classroom, the workplace and in the family. While the lives of women have changed, the lives of many men have remained the same or even worsened.”

The hosts discuss how changes to education and other parts of society could help reverse this recent trend.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

What’s behind the growing gap between men and women in college completion?, Kim Parker, Pew Research Center

The crisis of men and boys, by David Brooks, The New York Times

Men’s social circles are shrinking, by Daniel A. Cox, Survey Center of American Life

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

