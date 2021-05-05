Why Bill and Melinda Gates' divorce will probably be drama free

In the case of Melinda and Bill Gates, neither applies, since their three children are grown and they are among the richest people in the world.

The couple has worked together toward shared humanitarian values, and plan to donate a large portion of their wealth to philanthropy as part of the Giving Pledge, which they created in 2010 with Warren Buffett. Under the pledge, the world's wealthiest individuals commit to giving away the majority of their assets.

Don't expect to learn who gets what

What exactly is in the Gates' separation contract is not known and likely never will be, the attorneys who spoke to CNN Business said.

In cases where a high-profile couple wants to keep matters private, beyond opting to keep various documents under seal, there are procedures that allow them to simply not file their most telling documents in court.

Instead, the separation contract will likely be referenced frequently in the final divorce papers, but without any details, Cassady said. When it comes to indicating who gets what, he noted, the documents may simply say "see separation contract."

CNN's Clare Duffy contributed to this article

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0