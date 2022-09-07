Why do we feel so lonely in such an interconnected world? | The Ethical Life podcast

Episode 54: Last month David Brooks of The New York Times wrote a column headlined “Why your social life is not what it should be.” Hosts Rick Kyte and Scott Rada discuss how technology, which is designed to bring people together, often keeps us apart.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

The Big Sort, by Bill Bishop

Seven key takeaways from Raj Chetty’s new research on friendship and economic mobility, by Richard V. Reeves and Coura Fall, The Brookings Institute

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

