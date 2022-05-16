Why manufactured home parks need tornado shelters | Across the Sky podcast

Environmental hazard risk and vulnerability expert Dr. Stephen Strader of Villanova University joins the podcast during the peak of tornado season.

In this episode, Strader explores the lack of sheltering options for residents of mobile and manufactured homes. Beyond the lack of a solid foundation, Strader explains how in many rural parts of the country, the scattered nature of these homes makes finding a location for community shelters challenging.

Strader, an assistant professor and geography program director in the Department of Geography and the Environment, is a hazards geographer, atmospheric scientist and geographic information systems analyst with interests in severe and local storms.

His research is primarily concentrated on the spatial and temporal changes in meteorological hazards and potential future changes in severe weather risk and exposure.

