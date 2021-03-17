Why so many kids cross the border alone

And those harrowing decisions are happening again, Hope Border Institute Deputy Director Marisa Limón Garza told CNN this week.

"This comes with great sacrifice. I don't think it's lost on any of these parents," she said. "This is a grim choice."

Many already have family members living in the United States

Children who cross the border alone are first held in Customs and Border Protection custody, then transferred to shelters run by the Department of Health and Human Services, where they're held until they're released to sponsors in the United States.

"The vast majority of sponsors are a parent or a close family relative living in the United States," HHS says.

In other words, most of the unaccompanied minors who come to the United States already have a family member living here. And, as the Migration Policy Institute noted in a 2016 report, "the desire to reunify remains strong."

If they make it across the border, the odds may be in their favor