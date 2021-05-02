Why so many people are skipping their second COVID shot — and why they shouldn't

While there is some protection after the first shot, it's not clear how long that lasts, and it is nowhere near what full immunization offers.

"There's a 36-fold difference of getting fully vaccinated versus partially," Dr. Anthony Fauci said at a news briefing Friday.

And then there's the question of whether the country can obtain herd immunity — meaning 70% to 85% of the population is immune — if the number of people who don't get a second vaccine dose keeps rising.

"I am concerned about it," said Jahre. "In order to get durability, you need to have that second dose."

And to get to where we want to be in terms of herd immunity, "you need to have durability, you need to have sustainability. And it's very important that people follow through with that second dose," Jahre said.

"It's certainly an issue," Wen said of the 8% not getting a second dose. "We need people to be fully vaccinated for the protection of others as well."

People also need to know, according to Wen and others, is that if you are among the 8% who have gotten only one shot of Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, it may not be too late to get that second shot.