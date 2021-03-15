Why some Americans can't yet withdraw that stimulus payment sitting in their bank account

Some Americans are seeing their stimulus checks pending in their bank accounts, and they're complaining about banks holding their stimulus direct deposits.

If you're included in that group, don't worry: Banks aren't sitting on stimulus payments. It just takes a couple days for the checks to process.

"Some people will see the money in their accounts as early as this weekend as a pending or provisional payment until it is cleared by their financial institution," a Treasury official told reporters during a call on Friday.

The stimulus payments, worth up to $1,400 per person (and more for married couples and those with children), were included in President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief package that was signed on Wednesday.

"Customers who are eligible to receive direct deposit of their stimulus payment may expect it as soon as March 17, 2021," Wells Fargo tweeted Friday. And many Twitter users responded to the tweet, complaining about the bank's projected timeline.