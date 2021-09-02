Why was Ida so devastating as it flooded the Northeast?

Hochul outlined her first priority: “Here’s what we need to do, we need to identify the areas where we have vulnerabilities on our streets, where the drainage systems are not functioning properly, and they’re close to the entrance of a subway, and we need to be able to fix those first so we don’t get a situation where the drainage system, the sewer system can’t handle the volume. And then the water just creates a river down the steps and into the subway system.”

People are ready, Uccellini said, but is the infrastructure ready for the magnitude of these storms? “It doesn’t appear to be that way,” he said.

Gov. Phil Murphy said New Jersey, which saw a major tornado in the south and fatal flooding in the north, is perhaps more susceptible to climate change.

“These things are coming more frequently, they’re more intense, sadly more deadly, and we’ve got to update our playbook,” Murphy said Thursday on “Good Morning America." He acknowledged later that officials would reassess to see what they could do better about warning people.

De Blasio questioned whether people themselves were truly ready, especially as watches and warnings didn't indicate the true ramifications until Wednesday evening.