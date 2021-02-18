Widespread power outages, icy conditions hobble food supply

A series of winter storms and widespread power outages gripping Texas and other states not used to such extreme low temperatures are creating big challenges in the nation's food supply networks.

Grocery chains like Walmart and Publix have been forced to close some stores either because of lack of power or lack of workers. And at locations that remain open, customers complain of long lines outside and then empty shelves once brimming with water, bread and milk when they get inside. Texas grocery chain H-E-B, for example, closed some stores and is limiting customer purchases of items like brisket and propane tanks.

The power outages have caught plenty of people unprepared, like Jon Reilly, who says he always keeps a month's supply of canned food on hand for hurricanes. But on Wednesday, his daughter and wife waited 20 minutes in line outside of a grocery store in Corpus Christi, Texas, only to come out with bread and water. They found no milk, cheese or meat. He's also running low on propane, which he's using to power up the outdoor grill for cooking.

“We thought it was going to be cold,“ said Reilly. “We didn't expect to not have power for a week."