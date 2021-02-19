Widow of man killed in South Dakota AG crash plans to sue

After an investigation that stretched over five months, prosecutors said they still had questions about the crash but were unable to file more serious criminal charges against Ravnsborg. They charged him with careless driving, driving out of his lane and operating a motor vehicle while on his phone.

Though prosecutors said he was not using his phone at the time of the crash, he had been using it while driving about one minute before. The attorney general could face up to 30 days in jail and up to a $500 fine on each charge, if convicted.

Beadle County State’s Attorney Michael Moore, who assisted with the investigation, said Thursday that investigators weren't able to determine why or how long Ravnsborg had been driving outside of his lane leading up to the crash or whether he had been aware he was outside of it. He said prosecutors didn't find evidence to warrant felony charges of vehicular homicide or manslaughter, which could have meant years of prison time. But he suggested that “the victim’s remedy is in civil court.”

Gov. Kristi Noem has said she will have the Department of Public Safety, which oversaw the investigation, release more information within a week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0