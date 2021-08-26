Widower's death extends mourning tied to El Paso massacre

Adrie Gonzalez, an El Paso native who was inside the Walmart during the Aug. 3, 2019 attack, said she saw Basco deteriorate mentally and physically in the months after the funeral, amid struggles with alcohol consumption.

Basco was arrested and jailed in late-2019 for driving under the influence.

“He said he missed his wife, and he wasn’t the same,” Gonzalez said.

No cause of death has been listed by the funeral home.

Basco lived to see the dedication of a memorial to the 2019 shooting victims — a plaque and metal tower evoking a candle that stands outside store where the attack occurred.

The state’s capital murder case against Patrick Wood Crusius is pending trial in the mass shooting that claimed Reckard's life. Crusius also has been charged in federal court with more than 90 counts under federal hate-crime and firearms laws.