 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wife of billionaire casino mogul, GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson says he has died of complications from long illness.
View Comments
AP

Wife of billionaire casino mogul, GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson says he has died of complications from long illness.

{{featured_button_text}}

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wife of billionaire casino mogul, GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson says he has died of complications from long illness.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major GOP donor and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson dies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News