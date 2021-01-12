Wife of billionaire casino mogul, GOP power broker Sheldon Adelson says he has died of complications from long illness.

Related to this story
President Donald Trump conceded to Joe Biden and condemned violent protests in a video. Here's a sampling of how thousands of Twitter users are reacting.
Upset by criticism from President Trump and close GOP friends, Pence said, ‘After all the things I’ve done for (Trump).’”
As images and social media posts of Wednesday's insurrection at the US Capitol circulate online, some of those who were present are being identified, and some have lost or left their jobs.
President Donald Trump conceded to President-elect Joe Biden and condemned the violent supporters who stormed the nation's Capitol Wednesday.
Two Republican senators say President Trump should resign, as support for impeachment is gaining momentum in his final days in office after the deadly riot at the Capitol by a violent mob of Trump supporters.
The full extent of the assault on the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump rioters is coming into sharper focus, with scenes of violence so vast they are difficult to grasp.
The top federal prosecutor for the District of Columbia says “all options are on the table” for charges against the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol, including sedition.
Defying President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence said Wednesday that he does not have the power to discard electoral votes that will make Democrat Joe Biden the next president on Jan. 20.
President-elect Joe Biden will release most available COVID-19 vaccine doses to speed delivery to more people, a reversal of the Trump administration policy, his office said Friday.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning effective Monday, becoming the highest ranking member of President Donald Trump’s administration to resign in protest after the pro-Trump insurrection at Capitol.