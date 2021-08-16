Wildfire in northeastern Minnesota grows to 1,500 acres

Byron Boler, a co-owner of Snowshoe Country Lodge on Sand Lake, told WTIP-FM in Grand Marais that he was doing outdoors chores Sunday afternoon when he spotted a “big cloud of smoke billowing up” about a quarter mile southeast of his property and reported it. He said planes were soon scooping up water from nearby lakes and dumping it on the fire.

“If the wind would have turned at all, we would have lost a lot of land,” he said. The lodge remained open.

Authorities ordered cabin and property owners in the area just to the north around McDougal Lake to evacuate Monday and closed nearby recreation areas, campgrounds and boat launches. There were reports of extensive ash and smoke along Minnesota Highway 1, which connects Ely with Lake Superior. Authorities did not immediately return a call seeking information on the number of people evacuated from the sparsely populated area about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Two Harbors.

The smoke prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue an air quality alert for the inland portion of Lake County. The MPCA said southerly winds were expected over the region for the next few days and would transport the smoke plume north.