Wildfire season explodes early: Blazes burn through northern Arizona, elsewhere

An Arizona wildfire more than tripled in size as relentless winds pushed the flames through neighborhoods on the outskirts of a college and tourist town, forcing out hundreds of residents and destroying more than two dozen homes and other structures.

The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to more than 30 square miles.

Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry vegetation. Weather conditions improved, but the National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for Thursday citing strong winds.

Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.

Crews also are busy trying to corral fires in New Mexico and Colorado.

