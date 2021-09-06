 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wildfires explained: What makes them so hard to put out, and more questions answered
0 Comments
alert

Wildfires explained: What makes them so hard to put out, and more questions answered

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

When a wildfire is burning, you most likely won’t have a lot of time to evacuate. Follow these tips to help you and your family leave safely and quickly.

Thousands of wildfires ignite in the U.S. each year, and each one requires firefighters to make quick decisions, often in difficult conditions like high winds and lightning.

Crews and managers must determine when to bring in aircraft, what time of day is best to battle flames, whether to evacuate residents and even if certain fires should be extinguished at all.

In the West, which sees many of the country's largest fires, they do all this amid the backdrop of prolonged drought and other climate change-induced conditions that have made wildfires more destructive. Other challenges include a century of reflexive wildfire suppression and overgrown forests, experts say, and communities that have crept into fire-prone areas.

Russ Lane, fire operations chief for the Washington state Department of Natural Resources, explains how some key firefighting decisions are made.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Unemployment Boost Comes To An End

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News