Wildfires in California this year have scorched 3 times more land than in the same period of last year's record season

There have been 4,991 fires in California since January, mostly due to extremely hot and dry conditions, according to Cal Fire. By this time last year, roughly 700 fewer fires had burned across the Golden State.

Warmer temperatures in the spring and summer paired with reduced snowpack and early snowmelt are creating drier seasons, according to the agency. This causes a decrease in moisture on vegetation, making forests and plants more susceptible to wildfires.

"The length of the fire season is estimated to have increased 75 days across the Sierras and seems to correspond with an increase in the extent of forest fires across the state," according to Cal Fire.

Severe drought remains in the forecast through the West and Northwest for the next week, according to the Hazard Outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's weather prediction center.

While much of the area will continue to be hot and dry, parts of the Southwest, including Arizona and New Mexico could see excessive rainfall, the agency said. However, it won't be enough to quell the raging fires that continue to burn throughout the US.