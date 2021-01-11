'Wildly silly,' perceptive Amber Ruffin earns TV spotlight

The Omaha, Nebraska, native spoke with The Associated Press about her start in entertainment, how she and other Black women are making their mark, and the book Ruffin wrote with her sister, Lacey Lamar, about routine brushes with racism — and yes, “You’ll Never Believe What Happened to Lacey” is funny as well as eye-opening. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

AP: What pulled you out of your hometown and to Chicago to pursue a career in comedy?

Ruffin: I used to improvise in Omaha and it was very fun, and we would go to Chicago to do the Chicago Improv Festival, which was a big deal. You set to see real improvisers you only ever heard stories about. So one year I’m there and Charna Halpern, who runs the iO Theater in Chicago, said, ‘If you move here, you’ll have a full-time job within a year.’ And she was right, I did.

AP: Did you know what your ultimate goal was?