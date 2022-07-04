Will women turn to pills to end pregnancy? It's actually already common

Medication abortions were the preferred method for ending pregnancy in the U.S. even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Legal experts foresee years of court battles over access to the pills, as abortion-rights proponents bring test cases to challenge state restrictions.

There are strong arguments and precedents on both sides, experts note, though little certainty about which side might prevail.

For now, as more states seek abortion limits, demand is expected to grow.

The process involves using two prescription medicines days apart -- pills that can be taken at home or in a clinic.

The Supreme Court ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states, although the timing of those laws taking effect varies.

Some Republican-led states will ban or severely limit abortion immediately, while other restrictions will take effect later.

In anticipation of the decision, several states led by Democrats have taken steps to protect abortion access.

Here is an overview of abortion legislation and the expected impact of the court’s decision in every state.

Meanwhile, advocated for women worry that abortion misinformation will be on the rise as states follow up the court ruling.

