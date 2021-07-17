William Regnery, who funded right-wing extremism, dies at 80

“Regnery’s real legacy is not what he built, but the immense harm that he caused,” she said.

Spencer himself tweeted, of Regnery, on July 12, saying he “was fortunate to have known him and learned much from him.”

In a 2017 article, BuzzFeed News said Regnery felt his ideas were redeemed by the candidacy of now former President Donald Trump.

“I think Trump was a legitimatizer,” Regnery told the publication. White nationalism “went from being conversation you could hold in a bathroom, to the front parlor.”

Regnery was born on Feb. 25, 1941, in the Chicago area and grew up in the suburb of Hinsdale, Illinois, The New York Times reported. His father worked for the family textile business.

Regnery’s grandfather, William H. Regnery, was a founding member of the America First Committee, which sought to keep the United States out of World War II. His uncle Henry founded Regnery Publishing, which continues to publish books by a range of conservative voices, now as an imprint of the Salem Media Group and distributed by Simon & Schuster.