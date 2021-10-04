 Skip to main content
William Shatner, aka Star Trek's Captain Kirk, is headed to space on a Blue Origin rocket

William Shatner, 90, is headed to space on a Blue Origin rocket

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin announced Monday actor William Shatner, 90, will be on the next Blue Origin flight. Shatner is shown here visiting SiriusXM Studios on Sept. 6, 2018 in New York City.

In this May 6, 2018 file photo, actor William Shatner takes questions from reporters after delivering the commencement address at New England Institute of Technology graduation ceremonies, in Providence, R.I.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space this month — boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone.

Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.

At age 90, Shatner will become the oldest person in space. He'll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. It will be the company's second launch with a crew.

Bezos was on the debut flight in July, along with his brother and the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by six years.

"I've heard about space for a long time now. I'm taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle," Shatner said in a statement.

Also flying with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company; the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research; and a Blue Origin employee. The up-and-down space hop will last 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles (106 kilometers).

In this 1988 file photo, William Shatner, who portrays Capt. James T. Kirk, attends a photo opportunity for the film "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier."

Shatner is also the host and executive producer of "The UnXplained" on The History Channel, which explores the inexplicable, including aliens.

The announcement comes less than a week after a group of 21 current and former employees at Blue Origin co-signed an essay speaking out against what they describe as a toxic workplace where "professional dissent" is "actively stifled," and certain male leaders routinely engage in sexist behavior.

In a statement, Blue Origin said it has "no tolerance for discrimination or harassment of any kind. We provide numerous avenues for employees, including a 24/7 anonymous hotline, and will promptly investigate any new claims of misconduct." The company did not respond to requests for comment about specific allegations in the essay.

