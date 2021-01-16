Wind, rain, heavy snow hit New England, cause power outages

FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — A storm lashed parts of New England on Saturday with heavy rain, snow and wind, leading to power outages and slick roads.

More than 15,000 homes and businesses were without electricity in Vermont, the hardest-hit state, but outages were reported across the region, officials said.

“The snow is wet, heavy and slippery, which makes travel and restoration conditions tough," said Mike Burke, chief of field operations at Green Mountain Power in Vermont.

A foot or more of snow was possible across higher elevations of northern New England, and wind gusts as high as 50 to 60 mph (80 to 96 kph) were forecast along the Maine coast, said Michael Clair, of the National Weather Service in Maine.

Locations that didn't get snow could see 1 1/2 to 2 inches (4 to 5 centimeters) of rain, Clair said.

