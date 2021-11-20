Windows smashed in downtown Portland Rittenhouse protest

PORTLAND, Ore. — Law enforcement in Portland Friday night declared a riot as about 200 demonstrators protested the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin.
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said the protesters were breaking windows, throwing objects at police and talking about burning down a local government building in downtown Portland, KOIN TV reported, but the crowd had dispersed by about 11 p.m. Several people were given citations, the Portland Police Bureau said, but only one person who had an outstanding warrant from another matter was arrested.
The protesters gathered following the acquittal of Rittenhouse, 18, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse killed two people and injured another during August 2020 unrest after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white Kenosha police officer. He maintained that he came to the city to help protect property and fired on the men in self-defense.
Portland saw ongoing, often violent protests after the murder of George Floyd last year by police in Minneapolis. Some activists complained that the police were heavy-handed in their response. Shortly after the Rittenhouse verdict, Portland Police Bureau Chief Chuck Lovell said that officers were working on plans for Friday night and the weekend.
By about 8:50 p.m., about 200 protesters had gathered in downtown Portland and blocked streets.
By 9 p.m., windows were broken and doors of city facilities were damaged.
The police tweeted: "A crowd has gathered near SE 2nd Avenue and SE Madison Street and participants have begun breaking windows and damaging doors of city facilities in the area. People are throwing objects at police officers in the area."
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office designated the event a riot, and said in a news release early Saturday morning that some demonstrators had thrown urine, water bottles and batteries at deputies.
