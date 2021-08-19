Winds dog effort to contain destructive California wildfires

Fire retardant coats a fire truck after the Cache Fire on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif. The blaze destroyed dozens of homes.
Julie Price points while talking to another evacuee at the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., after fleeing the Caldor Fire.
Firefighter Jesse Viescas searches through charred a residence at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Detective Steve Hobb searches for possible victims at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Firefighter Jesse Viescas searches through a residence at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Scorched homes and cars line Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Detective Steve Hobb searches for possible victims at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Sheriff's Deputy McCabe searches Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of residences on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Scorched cars line a property as the Cache Fire burns on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif. The fire destroyed dozens of homes.
Crews battling the Dixie Fire in Northern California are putting numerous resources into the Susanville area, a city of about 18,000. The blaze is the largest of nearly 100 major wildfires burning across a dozen Western states.
Adrian Childress, 7, paints at the the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., after his family fled the Caldor Fire.
People sit under a tent at the the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., as the Caldor Fire continues to burn.
Adrian Childress, 7, opens a tent flap at the the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., after his family fled the Caldor Fire.
Vehicles are parked at the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., as the Caldor Fire continues to burns.
Twins Myles Muir, 7, and Matthew Muir, 7, from left, blow bubbles at the the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., after their family fled the Caldor Fire.
Cats Mia and Kesh, from left, rest at the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., as the Caldor Fire continues burning.
Sheriff's Deputy McCabe marks homes to be searched at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of residences on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
A car burned by the Caldor Fire rests in the driveway of a property on Tyler Drive in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
A Cal Fire engine passes along Creekside Drive, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through Grizzly Flats, Calif.
A deer walks in the ashes left by the Caldor Fire which burned through Grizzly Flats, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Firefighter Bryan Eisenbeisz extinguishes hot spots at Cache Creek Mobile Home Estates where the Cache Fire leveled dozens of homes on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, in Clearlake, Calif.
Cal Fire Division Chief Carmel Barnhart ties a string to a tree, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after inspecting a property destroyed by the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif.
Flames from the Caldor Fire scorch the ground near a structure in Grizzly Flats, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Cal Fire Division Chief Carmel Barnhart inspects a property after the Caldor Fire burned through Grizzly Flats, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Scorched cars rest on a property on Winding Way, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, Grizzly Flats, Calif., after the Caldor Fire burned through the area.
A chimney is left standing after a property was destroyed by the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Cal Fire Division Chief Carmel Barnhart inspects a property, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through Grizzly Flats, Calif.
Chard paper burned by the Caldor Fire rests in the remains of the Grizzly Flats Community Church, Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Scorched property destroyed by the Caldor Fire is seen in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline in the background near Sausalito, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.
Smoke and haze from wildfires obscure the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline in the background near Sausalito, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.
A woman takes a selfie as smoke from wildfires obscures the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco skyline in the background near Sausalito, Calif., Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Wind-driven wildfires raged Wednesday through drought-stricken forests in the mountains of Northern California after incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.
California officials say climate conditions are adding to the severity of wind-driven wildfires raging through drought-stricken forests in Northern California, incinerating hundreds of homes and forcing thousands of people to flee to safety.
Grayson Howard plays the guitar while helping friends who evacuated to the the Green Valley Community Church evacuation shelter on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Placerville, Calif., as the Caldor Fire continues to burn.
By ETHAN SWOPE and JOHN ANTCZAK
Associated Press
PLACERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Dry and windy weather dogged firefighters’ efforts to contain destructive fires that are devouring the bone-dry forests of drought-stricken Northern California on Thursday.
An estimated 11,000 firefighters were on the lines of more than a dozen large wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings, forced thousands of people to flee communities and filled skies with smoke.
The monstrous Dixie Fire, burning since July 13 in the northern Sierra Nevada and southern Cascades, ballooned further to about 1,060 square miles (2,745 square kilometers) and was only 35% contained, authorities said.
The fire, which gutted the town of Greenville two weeks ago, has destroyed more than 1,200 buildings including 649 homes, according to ongoing damage assessments.
About 100 miles (161 kilometers) to the south, there was still no official count of the number of homes destroyed when winds whipped the Caldor Fire into an inferno that roared through the Sierra town of Grizzly Flats this week. Those who viewed the aftermath saw few homes still standing in the community of 1,200 residents.
Fire managers were rushing resources to the fire growing on steep slopes in a forested region southwest of Lake Tahoe. More than 650 firefighters and 13 helicopters were assigned to the blaze, and air tankers from throughout the state were flying fire suppression missions there as conditions allowed, authorities said.