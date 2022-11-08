 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winning numbers for $2.04B Powerball drawn after delay

Lottery Jackpot

A customer is handed Powerball tickets purchased at Lichine's Liquor & Deli in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. 

 AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers for a record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn following a delay and players were awaiting the announcement of a possible winner.

The numbers for the drawing held in Tallahassee, Florida, were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The Multi-State Lottery Association says Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed until Tuesday morning because a participating lottery had issues processing sales. The association said it was against its policy to say which lottery had the delay.

The Powerball jackpot is at an all-time high.

The jackpot was reported as an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday, but was $2.04 billion Tuesday morning after updated calculations.

It wasn't immediately known whether any jackpot-winning tickets were sold, but word of that was expected to be announced later in the day.

This story will be updated.

