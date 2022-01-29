 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, whiteout conditions

  • Updated
  • 0

The nor'easter churning along the East Coast is threatening a dangerous mix of heavy snow and fierce winds for parts of the country -- and could develop into a historic storm for parts of eastern New England. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.

This story will be updated.

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.

The combination of howling winds — as strong as 70 miles per hour in some areas — along with fast-accumulating snow is a recipe for blizzard conditions, particularly in the New England states.

Nearly 55 million people, stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, were under winter weather alerts Saturday morning.

Keep scrolling for the latest video and photos from the storm

People are also reading…

Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

CNN's Brian Todd is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to show the impacts of a dangerous Nor'easter that is threatening blizzard conditions and coastal flooding.

Whiteout conditions are expected across the region, and several governors declared states of emergency as they urged residents to stay off roads. There are also warnings of coastal flooding and the possibility of power outages due to downed utility lines.

See how Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci covered the storm: 

Snowfall totals are reaching the double digits along the Jersey Shore and Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we're not even half way through the nor'easter as of 5 a.m. Here's an update.

***

FULL COVERAGE HERE

***

INTERACTIVE

***

MORE COVERAGE

***

PHOTO GALLERY

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News