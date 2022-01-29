Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, whiteout conditions

The nor'easter churning along the East Coast is threatening a dangerous mix of heavy snow and fierce winds for parts of the country -- and could develop into a historic storm for parts of eastern New England. CNN meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the latest.
BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.
Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.
The combination of howling winds — as strong as 70 miles per hour in some areas — along with fast-accumulating snow is a recipe for blizzard conditions, particularly in the New England states.
Nearly 55 million people, stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, were under winter weather alerts Saturday morning.
Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.
CNN's Brian Todd is in Atlantic City, New Jersey, to show the impacts of a dangerous Nor'easter that is threatening blizzard conditions and coastal flooding.
Whiteout conditions are expected across the region, and several governors declared states of emergency as they urged residents to stay off roads. There are also warnings of coastal flooding and the possibility of power outages due to downed utility lines.
See how Press of Atlantic City meteorologist Joe Martucci covered the storm:
Snowfall totals are reaching the double digits along the Jersey Shore and Meteorologist Joe Martucci says we're not even half way through the nor'easter as of 5 a.m. Here's an update.
Photos: Nor'easter hammers East Coast
A road crew clears snow during the beginning of a major snow storm, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
Church caretaker Wilian Roberto Vasquez clears snow from the sidewalk around the church at the beginning of a major snow storm arrives, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
A dusting of snow falls at dawn as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
An MBTA bus makes its rounds as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
A pair of plow trucks salt the roads as the beginning of a major snow storm arrives Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Somerville, Mass. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Josh Reynolds
A worker clears the sidewalk at East Pier in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A man walks in the snow covered street in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A man carefully walks down the snow covered subway stairs during a snow storm in Bushwick section of Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in New York. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
The lights of a tall ship shine on the water during a snow storm on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. A powerful nor’easter is sweeping up the U.S. East Coast and threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
A frontend loader removes snow at Clipper Ship Wharf in the East Boston neighborhood of Boston. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer
Snow covers the entrance to the subway station in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
People cross the street during a snow storm in the Ridgewood section of Queens borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
A license plate is covered with snow during a snow storm in the Ridgewood section of Queens borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
A woman walks down a snow covered street in the Ridgewood section of Queens borough of New York on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. People from New York City to Maine are awakening to deep snow and high winds as a powerful nor’easter kicks up blizzard conditions.(AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
Brittainy Newman
Wilson Anibal Mejia walks through the snow to get to work at a restaurant in Providence, R.I., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. A powerful nor'easter swept up the East Coast on Saturday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep, furiously falling snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman
