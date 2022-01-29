Winter storm churns up East Coast with deep snow, whiteout conditions

This story will be updated.

BOSTON (AP) — People from New York City to Maine awakened Saturday to half a foot of snow, and forecasters warned that could more than quadruple as a powerful nor’easter kicked up blinding blizzard conditions with high winds and the potential for widespread power outages and coastal flooding.

Parts of 10 states and some major population centers — Philadelphia, New York and Boston — were in the path of the storm, which was expected to rage throughout the day.

The combination of howling winds — as strong as 70 miles per hour in some areas — along with fast-accumulating snow is a recipe for blizzard conditions, particularly in the New England states.

Nearly 55 million people, stretching from the Mid-Atlantic to New England, were under winter weather alerts Saturday morning.

Airlines canceled more than 4,500 flights at some of the nation’s busiest airports, according to FlightAware. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

Whiteout conditions are expected across the region, and several governors declared states of emergency as they urged residents to stay off roads. There are also warnings of coastal flooding and the possibility of power outages due to downed utility lines.

