Winter storm claims more lives, Korean region heats up, and more news today

The deep freeze from a deadly winter storm that walloped much of the U.S. will continue into the week as people in western New York deal with massive snow drifts that snarled emergency vehicles and travelers across the country see canceled flights and dangerous roads.
The storm has killed at least 34 people across the nation and is expected to claim more lives after trapping some residents inside houses and knocking out power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.
The extreme weather stretched from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico. Temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.
S. Korea launches jets, fires shots after North flies drones
South Korea’s military has fired warning shots, scrambled fighter jets and flew surveillance assets across the heavily fortified border with North Korea after North Korean drones violated its airspace for the first time in five years.
South Korea’s military detected five drones from North Korea crossing the border on Monday, and one traveled as far as the northern part of the South Korean capital region.
The military responded by firing warning shots before launching fighter jets and attack helicopters to shoot down the North Korean drones. It isn't immediately known if the drones were shot down.
Meanwhile,Taiwan's defense ministry said China’s military sent 71 planes and seven ships toward Taiwan in a 24-hour display of force directed at the island. The activity came after China expressed anger at Taiwan-related provisions in a U.S. annual defense spending bill passed on Saturday.
Hall of Fame golfer Kathy Whitworth has died at the age of 83. Whitworth holds the record with 88 wins on the LPGA Tour. That's one of the most famous records in golf because no one else has ever won more on any tour. Sam Snead and Tiger Woods have 82 wins on the PGA Tour. Whitworth died on Christmas Eve. Her longtime partner says she was celebrating with family and friends. Whitworth won the LPGA money title eight times and was player of the year seven times. But she will also be defined by one number — 88.
A sweeping national survey of the electorate, AP VoteCast, finds that Republican House candidates nationwide won the support of 38% of independent voters during last month's midterm elections. That lackluster showing among independents helps explain why the GOP flipped just nine House seats. The party secured a threadbare majority in the House that has already raised questions about its ability to govern. Some Republican strategists say it's a sign that messages that resonate during party primaries, including searing critiques of President Joe Biden, were less effective in the general election campaign. The reason, they say, is because independent voters were searching for more than just the opposition.
The Russian military says it shot down a Ukrainian drone approaching an airbase deep inside Russia. It was the second time the facility was targeted this month. The incident raises questions about the effectiveness of Russia’s air defenses if drones can fly that far into the country. Russia’s Defense Ministry said Monday that three servicemen were killed by debris at the Engels airbase. The base houses nuclear-capable strategic bombers that have been involved in launching strikes on Ukraine. It is located more than 370 miles east of the border with Ukraine. Russia's Defense Ministry said no damage was inflicted on the aircraft.
As China grapples with its first-ever national COVID-19 wave, emergency wards in small cities and towns southwest of Beijing are overwhelmed. Emergency rooms are turning away ambulances, relatives of sick people are searching for open beds, and patients are slumped on benches in hospital corridors and lying on floors for a lack of beds. Even as the young go back to work and lines at fever clinics shrink, many of Hebei’s elderly are falling into critical condition. As they overrun intensive care units and funeral homes, it could be a harbinger of what’s to come for the rest of China.
Large swaths of Japan are seeing heavy snow since last week, killing 17 and leaving hundreds of homes without power. Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern coastal regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, delaying delivery services and causing 11 deaths by Saturday. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said Monday that snowfall over the Christmas weekend after heavy snow last week caused more casualties, bringing the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning. Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of falling rooftop snow.
