A powerful winter storm set record cold temperatures in the northern plains of the U.S., while a heat wave in the southeast set record highs for the month of February — leaving the U.S. with an unusually stark temperature difference of more than 100 degrees.

Much of Montana, Wyoming and the Dakotas currently have temperatures below zero, including minus 9 degrees in Cut Bank, Montana. At the same time, much of the South, from Texas to the Carolinas, has temperatures above 80 degrees, including a scorching 95 in McAllen, Texas.

The extreme cold in the north is just one aspect of the coast-to-coast storm bringing heavy snow, high winds and ice on Wednesday, putting parts of more than two dozen states under winter weather alerts as travel conditions begin to deteriorate in some areas.

More than 65 million people across 29 states, from as far west as California to Minnesota through Maine, are under winter weather alerts that include warnings of severe icing, extreme cold and sleet that are likely to make travel dangerous and knock out power to some.

The Upper Midwest is expected to bear the brunt of the storm in terms of snowfall, with the Minneapolis, Minnesota, area likely getting more than 20 inches Wednesday and more than 2 feet over the multiday storm — potentially the most in 30 years.

The Twin Cities reported 3 to 5 inches of snow Wednesday morning, and a second round of snow and high winds is expected at night into Thursday morning, making for life-threatening travel conditions, the National Weather Service said. The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Wednesday afternoon that various state highways and I-90 are closed due to blizzard conditions and poor visibility.

But it's more than just snow. An ice storm warning is in place across a stretch from Iowa to Michigan and significant icing is possible for the mid-Atlantic by late Wednesday; a severe weather threat and high winds are possible from Oklahoma to Missouri; and flooding is likely from heavy rain in parts of Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

More than 5 million people are under ice storm warnings across northeastern Iowa, southern Wisconsin, northwestern Illinois and southern Michigan. And more than 2 million are under blizzard warnings across parts of Wyoming, Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Meanwhile, the Southeast could see record heat for February, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s common across the region — a stark contrast to the frigid conditions in the north.

Out west, strong winds from the powerful storm have already torn down power lines and knocked out power to more than 140,000 homes and businesses in California, where the reported outages occurred in the northern counties of the state including San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz, according to the tracking site Poweroutage.us. Power had been restored to many of those affected by midday Wednesday.

California is still bracing for several feet of snow expected in the mountains with a few inches possible in lower elevations, the National Weather Service in Los Angeles said. The unseasonable weather for the state comes nearly two months after rounds of deadly flooding battered many areas.

"Now is the time to prepare for a COLD AND DANGEROUS winter storm expected for much of the week," the weather service in Los Angeles said. "Gusty and potentially damaging winds are also expected."

More than 1,400 flights scheduled for Wednesday within the U.S. have been canceled, according to the tracking site FlightAware, mostly in Minneapolis, Denver and Detroit.

