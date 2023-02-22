On this version of Hot off the Wire:

» States in the northern plains are largely shutting down as a massive winter storm moves throughout the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The storm will continue on to the East Coast.

» President Joe Biden is wrapping up his whirlwind, four-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. Biden is reassuring eastern flank NATO allies that his administration is highly attuned to the looming threats and other impacts spurred by the grinding Russian invasion of Ukraine.

» Thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are being made available to Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson.

» Palestinian officials say that at least nine Palestinians have been killed and 102 were wounded during a rare daytime Israeli army arrest raid in the occupied West Bank.

» French authorities and media reports say a teacher has been stabbed to death in southwestern France by a high school student.

» The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup of the East Palestine, Ohio, train wreck and chemical release.

» In sports, Kansas State took down Baylor, Texas beat Iowa State, Texas A&M upset Tennessee, Marquette edged Creighton, Xavier was upset, Michigan State pulled out an emotional win, the Hurricanes and Red Wings won on the ice and the Atlanta Hawks fired their coach.

From the original version of Hot off the Wire:

» Russian President Vladimir Putin has suspended Moscow’s participation in the last remaining nuclear arms control pact with the United States.

» A federal judge has barred the public and media from a courtroom where defense lawyers say emotional testimony from victims has spoiled the death penalty phase of the trial of a man who admits that he killed eight people on a bike path on behalf of a terrorist group.

» Free agent Brittney Griner is headed back to the Phoenix Mercury.

» Of all of baseball’s tweaks under Commissioner Rob Manfred, the pitch clock might be the one that affects the most players.

» The nation’s housing slump deepened in January as home sales fell for the 12th month in a row to the slowest pace in more than a dozen years.

» A trial of a four-day workweek in Britain, billed as the world’s largest, has found that most employees are less stressed, burned out and have better work-life balance.

» A family from Canada is traveling the world as children gradually lose eyesight due to a vision disorder.