Winter storm update: At least 15 dead as temps keep falling; power plants in eastern US struggle to keep up. Get the latest.

A winter blizzard has impacted northern states with strong winds and heavy snow. Some of the states being affected are Wisconsin, New York, Illinois, Ohio, Iowa and more.

A wild winter storm continued to envelop much of the United States on Saturday, bringing blinding blizzards, freezing rain, flooding and life-threatening cold to most of the country.

Here are the latest developments:

  • A major electricity grid operator that serves 65 million people across the eastern U.S. says power plants are having difficulty operating in the frigid weather and has asked residents to refrain from unnecessary use of electricity.
  • Adding to the woes were power outages that by early Saturday were still affecting more than 1.7 million homes and businesses, according to the website PowerOutage, which tracks utility reports.
  • At least 15 people have died since Wednesday across four states, including Ohio, Kansas, New York and Missouri. Four people died in a massive pileup involving some 50 vehicles on the Ohio Turnpike.
  • About 60% of the U.S. population faced some sort of winter weather advisory or warning, and temperatures plummeted drastically below normal from east of the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians.
  • As millions of Americans were traveling ahead of Christmas, more than 5,700 flights within, into or out of the U.S. were canceled Friday, according to the tracking site FlightAware.
  • Forecasters said a bomb cyclone — when atmospheric pressure drops very quickly in a strong storm — had developed near the Great Lakes, stirring up blizzard conditions, including heavy winds and snow.
  • Atlanta and Tallahassee, Florida, are forecast to have their coldest high temperature ever recorded on Dec. 24. Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will also see their coldest day Christmas Eve ever.

Read the full reports from the Associated Press and CNN:

***

THE NATIONAL FORECAST

It's shaping up to be a cold Christmas weekend for the majority of the United States. Meteorologist Allison Chinchar has more from the CNN Weather Center.

***

WIND CHILL TRACKER & EXTREME WEATHER RECORDS

***

ACROSS THE SKY PODCAST

***

PHOTO GALLERY

