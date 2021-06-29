Wisconsin birth certificates to include new gender-neutral identification option for parents

Wisconsin parents will have the ability to choose a gender-neutral identification option for themselves on their child’s birth certificates starting Thursday.

Gov. Tony Evers, who announced the new option on Monday along with the state Department of Health Services, said updated birth certificate forms will include a “parent-parent” option in addition to the current “mother-father” option for identifying parents.

New birth forms will also include a “parent giving birth” option, and the availability of forms in English, Spanish and Hmong.

“This change reflects my and my administration’s commitment to gender-neutral terminology and to recognizing that Wisconsin families are diverse and should be valued and respected,” Evers said in a statement. “I am glad to see this change being made as we continue to update our state policies and procedures to better reflect the Wisconsinites we serve.”

The announcement follows an executive order signed by Evers on June 1 that directed state agencies to use gender-neutral language in external communications.