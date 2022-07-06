MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin court rules in favor of woman who wants to cite sex trafficking as immunity defense in homicide case.
Wisconsin court rules in favor of woman who wants to cite sex trafficking as immunity defense in homicide case
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers are searching for a suspect who likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area. Police say a white male likely fired on the festivities from a rooftop. Witnesses described seeing bloodied bodies covered with blankets as hundreds of people ran for safety.
The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 for suicidal and violent threats.
Aides say Donald Trump is eager to fight off growing political vulnerability created by House revelations about his effort to overturn the 2020 election. Plus, 23 Republicans who might run against him.
A fast-changing coronavirus is causing lots of summer infections but relatively few deaths. Will COVID-19 finally lapse into a merely unpleasant nuisance? Opinions still vary.
Large Hadron Collider to unlock secrets of the universe, celebs face backlash for transphobic comments, and more trending topics
Today, scientists at CERN will begin collecting data for their experiments, and the Large Hadron Collider will run around the clock for almost four years. Get that and more of today's trending topics here.
President Biden says the Supreme Court's decision on Roe is "destabilizing" and he supports changing Senate rules to codify nationwide abortion protections.
In a 5-4 vote, the Supreme Court has ruled that the Biden administration properly ended the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy.
In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited the EPA's ability to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.
Instead of piling returned merchandise onto a growing inventory heap, stores are considering just handing customers their money back and letting them keep the stuff they don't want.