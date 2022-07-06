 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin court rules in favor of woman who wants to cite sex trafficking as immunity defense in homicide case

  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin court rules in favor of woman who wants to cite sex trafficking as immunity defense in homicide case.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These Tibetan herdsmen use big tech to keep tradition alive

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News