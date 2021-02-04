 Skip to main content
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues new mask mandate less than an hour after GOP-controlled Legislature repeals prior order
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues new mask mandate less than an hour after GOP-controlled Legislature repeals prior order.

