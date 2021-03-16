Wisconsin judge arrested, suspected of possessing child porn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was arrested Tuesday on tentative charges of possession of child pornography, authorities said.

Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Brett Blomme, 38, was apprehended following an investigation into “multiple uploads of child pornography,” the Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a release. A criminal complaint was expected to be filed Wednesday, the DOJ said.

The images were allegedly uploaded through a Kik messaging application account in October and November. After linking the uploads to Blomme, investigators obtained search warrants for his chambers, his vehicle and his residences in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the statement said.

A message could not be left at a number listed for Blomme's chambers. A home number for him could not be found.

