Wisconsin judge to decide on charging police officer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge was set to announce Wednesday whether he will invoke a rarely used process to charge a police officer in the 2016 slaying of a Black man who was sitting in a parked car.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Joseph Mensah in Jay Anderson Jr.'s death. But Milwaukee County Judge Glenn Yamahiro was taking a second look at the case under a rarely used process known as a John Doe proceeding. The judge was set to announce Wednesday whether he will file charges against Mensah in the case.

Mensah, who is also Black, discovered the 25-year-old Anderson sleeping in his car after hours in a park in Wauwatosa, a Milwaukee suburb. Mensah said he shot Anderson after he reached for a gun.

Anderson was the second of three people Mensah shot to death during a five-year stint with the Wauwatosa Police Department. Prosecutors cleared him of criminal wrongdoing in each case.