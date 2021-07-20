Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes joins US Senate race

Barnes brings some name recognition to the Democratic field that includes other current office holders, political newcomers, a doctor and an executive with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Barnes for years has said the Democratic Party must do a better job connecting with young people and people of color. He played up his middle class upbringing in his announcement, saying he has dedicated his career to “leveling the playing field for everyday people in Wisconsin.”

“Growing up, my father worked on an assembly line for 30 years, my mother taught in Milwaukee public schools," Barnes said. “They were able to provide me with a foundation for opportunity. I believe we need to build a better America where the opportunity I found isn’t so rare.”

Barnes won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in a blowout in 2018 and was then paired with Evers. They went on to defeat then-Gov. Scott Walker and Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. She is expected to run for governor against Evers next year.