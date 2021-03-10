Wisconsin protest shootings trial delayed at least 7 months

“We’re interested in moving this matter forward but whatever the court decides, we’ll abide by," he said.

According to prosecutors, Rittenhouse, who is white, traveled to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, on Aug. 25 after a local militia posted an online message seeking help protecting businesses from protesters. Kenosha was in the throes of several nights of chaotic protests after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, who is Black, in the back during a domestic disturbance. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, opened fire on protesters Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Gaige Grosskreutz with an AR-15-style rifle. Rosenbaum and Huber were killed. Grosskreutz was wounded but survived.

Grosskreutz and his attorney also attended the hearing but did not speak.