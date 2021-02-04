Wisconsin Republicans repeal Democratic governor’s statewide mask mandate despite expert warnings about virus dangers

Related to this story
Former President Trump has parted ways with his lead impeachment lawyers little more than a week before his trial.
Doctors have been warning that the first vaccine dose can have a kick to it. People are now reporting that the second dose can cause more side-effects than the first. Here's why.
After November's election she spent days on TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube becoming indoctrinated into the world of QAnon. Then came Joe Biden's inauguration.
The Senate can now promptly “get to work, with Democrats holding the gavels,” Majority Leader Schumer said. Get caught up on the latest from the 15th day of the Biden presidency.
FBI says 2 agents killed, 3 wounded while serving arrest warrant in Florida; suspect is also dead.
“Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma, according to his representative. He was 44.
A group of 10 Republican senators on Sunday called on President Joe Biden to throw his support behind their own Covid-19 relief package framework.
When a South Carolina drive-thru coronavirus vaccine clinic got backed up, the town mayor decided to call in a professional for help: a Chick-fil-A manager.
President Biden is warning of a steep and growing "cost of inaction" on his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan. A look at the plan, where it stands and what's next.
Scores of Roman Catholic dioceses had over $10 billion available when they got at least $1.5 billion in coronavirus small business aid, an AP investigation has found.