Wisconsin Republicans take redistricting case to high court

All of the legal maneuvering comes before the Legislature has even introduced new maps for congressional and legislative districts, let alone voted on one.

Republicans and Democrats alike expect whatever the GOP-controlled legislature passes will be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. That's why they are asking the courts to get involved now. The last three times redistricting was done in Wisconsin under divided government, in 2002, 1992 and 1982, a federal court drew the maps.

If the U.S. Supreme Court agrees with Republicans and ends the federal lawsuit, that means the Wisconsin Supreme Court would approve the final maps if the Legislature and governor don’t agree.

“Even in this era of politicized decisions from the nation’s highest court, the American people have the right to expect our federal courts to follow the law and not do the parochial bidding of one state’s politics party," said Sachin Chheda, director of the Fair Elections Project. "The Supreme Court should reject this partisan nonsense for what it is - an unveiled effort to rig the process in favor of one political party.”