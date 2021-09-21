Wisconsin school board member resigns after voting for mask mandate, citing safety concerns for family

A member of the Beaver Dam Unified School Board resigned last week citing safety concerns by his family following the mask mandate in the district.

Tony Klatt has been on the board since April 2019. He posted on his Facebook page, Tony Klatt for School Board, on Thursday about his resignation from the board of education.

“From starting this position with a vehicle crashed in the middle school, the tough decision to close down a coveted elementary school, and now almost two years of COVID, this term has definitely been a challenge and none of these decisions were taken lightly and not using all of the feedback and information in front of me,” Klatt wrote.

Klatt, who voted twice in favor of the mask mandate for Beaver Dam schools, said he still feels strongly it was the right decision but could not put his family through what has happened since the district made the decision.