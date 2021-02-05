Wisconsin sheriff: Man killed 2 before he was shot by deputy

KEWASKUM, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin sheriff's office said Friday that a man who forced his way into two homes in the town of Kewaskum earlier this week fatally shot two men in their 70s with their own guns before he was killed in a shootout with a deputy.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said that on Wednesday afternoon, a 30-year-old West Bend man crashed a stolen car in the town of Kewaskum, then forced his way into a nearby unoccupied home. At the same time, a woman stopped at the accident to help, and the man physically assaulted her and tried to take her car, but crashed it in the driveway.

The man then ran to another house and forced himself inside through a locked door. He demanded car keys from an elderly couple, but when he was not able to get the car started he went back into their home and physically assaulted them. When he left the house again to try to steal the car, the 72-year-old man got a handgun for protection.

“Tragically, the suspect was able to overpower the victim and took control of the gun. He then fatally shot the 72-year-old male homeowner,” the sheriff's office said in a statement. The man then tried to shoot the wife, but the gun did not fire.

Sheriff's officials say the man went to another home, where he found a shotgun and fatally shot a 77-year-old man just outside his garage.