 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Wisconsin superintendent's false imprisonment charges tossed

  • 0
Students Confined Charges

FILE - A welcome sign stands at Suring High School on March 2, 2022, in Suring, Wis. A judge in Oconto County on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, dismissed false imprisonment charges against a northeastern Wisconsin school superintendent accused of illegally detaining some students in a high school bathroom during searches for vaping devices.

 Samantha Madar - member, The Post-Crescent

OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — False imprisonment charges have been dismissed against a northeastern Wisconsin school superintendent accused of illegally detaining some students in a high school bathroom during searches for vaping devices.

A judge in Oconto County on Tuesday said facts in the criminal complaint against Kelly Casper were insufficient to support the six counts of false imprisonment against her.

“There’s nothing here that would allow me to conclude that there was a lack of consent or the defendant would know there was a lack of consent, or that she would know she did not have lawful authority to confine or restrain,” Judge Marc Hammer said.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Several dozen supporters in the courtroom gallery broke into applause when Hammer announced his decision.

The 52-year-old Casper resigned as Suring School District superintendent effective June 30. She was charged last February with confining six female students who were asked to take off some of their clothes in a school bathroom during the searches Jan. 17 and 18.

People are also reading…

Oconto County District Attorney Edward Burke determined the searches were lawful. However, he filed the false imprisonment charges, saying the students were illegally confined. The school board placed Casper on paid administrative leave soon after.

“Forget the strip search for a minute, she’s not charged with that,” said Corey Chirafisi, Casper’s attorney. “If she puts them in a room to confine them to do something that she’s allowed to do, which is search because of reasonable suspicion, I think we’re done.”

Hammer said the district attorney can refile the charges or file new ones.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

What we know about how Pence's day unfolded on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in the spotlight as the Jan. 6 committee turns its focus to former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempts to persuade Pence to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Pence rejected Trump's public and private pressure. He remained on the Capitol grounds throughout the rioting and returned to preside over the formal vote count.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby echidna 'puggle' hatched at Brookfield Zoo in Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News