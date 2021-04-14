Wisconsin Treasurer Godlewski launches US Senate bid

The race is expected to be one of the hardest fought in the country with the evenly divided Senate at play and Wisconsin narrowly split between Democrats and Republicans. Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than 23,000 votes and lost the state in November by just over 20,000 votes.

Both Godlewski and Lasry have personal wealth they can tap for the race. Godlewski is married to Max Duckworth, a multimillionaire investor from Maryland. She loaned herself $290,000 in her 2018 campaign for treasurer.

Lasry, the son of a billionaire hedge fund manager, has not said how much of his family’s personal wealth he will invest in the campaign. Lasry loaned his campaign $50,000 at the start. Lasry said he raised more than $1 million in just the first six weeks of the race.

Nelson, a former state lawmaker, does not have personal wealth to tap for the race. Instead, he is positioning himself as more of a folksy progressive, cutting a video where he holds a garage sale to help raise money for the race.