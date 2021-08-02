With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance

“That was definitely a worry yesterday,” said Burton, 23, who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia. “If they’re going to start doing evictions again, then I’m going to be faced with having to figure out where me and my family are going to go. And that’s not something that anyone should have to worry about these days at all.”

She was relieved on Monday to be told by an attorney representing various landlords that she had been approved for assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program. Her court hearing was postponed for 30 days, during which time she and her landlord can presumably work things out.

“I’m grateful for that because that’s something that was a worry every month,” she said. “Going into today and just hearing, ‘Okay, we’re going to push it back 30 days, but we’re going to assist you still,’ … that’s another weight lifted off of my shoulders.”

Around the country, courts, legal advocates and law enforcement agencies are gearing up for evictions to return to pre-pandemic levels, a time when 3.7 million people were displaced from their homes every year, or seven every minute, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.